Saia Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Saia Inc. (SAIA) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $49.81 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $90.70 million, or $3.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $787.58 million from $754.78 million last year.

Saia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.81 Mln. vs. $90.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $3.38 last year. -Revenue: $787.58 Mln vs. $754.78 Mln last year.

