SAIA Earnings Preview: Recent $SAIA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SAIA ($SAIA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $827,158,932 and earnings of $2.81 per share.

SAIA Insider Trading Activity

SAIA insiders have traded $SAIA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK J III HOLZGREFE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $3,671,592 .

. RICHARD D ODELL sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $2,025,380

PATRICK D SUGAR (EVP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,603 shares for an estimated $838,966 .

. RAYMOND R RAMU (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $823,291 .

. ROHIT LAL (EVP IT and CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,120 shares for an estimated $627,200 .

. MATTHEW J BATTEH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $350,064

KELLY W BENTON (VP & CAO) sold 460 shares for an estimated $230,000

DI-ANN EISNOR sold 375 shares for an estimated $184,494

DONNA E EPPS sold 350 shares for an estimated $173,684

SAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of SAIA stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

SAIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

SAIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $495.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saia to Outperform from BMO Capital set a target price of $455.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $515.0 on 10/29/2024

