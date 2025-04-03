Saia Becomes Oversold

In trading on Thursday, shares of Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 28.1, after changing hands as low as $319.685 per share. By comparison, the current RSI reading of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is 31.7. A bullish investor could look at SAIA's 28.1 RSI reading today as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIA shares:
Looking at the chart above, SAIA's low point in its 52 week range is $319.685 per share, with $624.5499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $322.61.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
NJ Split History
Institutional Holders of PRN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.