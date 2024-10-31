News & Insights

Saia Achieves Record Revenue with Strategic Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Saia, Inc. reported record third-quarter revenue of $842 million, marking an 8.6% increase from the previous year, driven by an 8.5% rise in daily shipments and strategic terminal expansions. Despite a slight decline in operating ratio, the company has successfully expanded its service to all 48 contiguous states, enhancing its value proposition in the LTL market. While macroeconomic uncertainty persists, Saia remains focused on growth through new terminal openings and maintaining strong pricing initiatives, further cementing its position as a leading national carrier.

