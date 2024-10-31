Saia Achieves Record Revenue with Strategic Expansion

An announcement from Saia ( (SAIA) ) is now available.

Saia, Inc. reported record third-quarter revenue of $842 million, marking an 8.6% increase from the previous year, driven by an 8.5% rise in daily shipments and strategic terminal expansions. Despite a slight decline in operating ratio, the company has successfully expanded its service to all 48 contiguous states, enhancing its value proposition in the LTL market. While macroeconomic uncertainty persists, Saia remains focused on growth through new terminal openings and maintaining strong pricing initiatives, further cementing its position as a leading national carrier.

See more insights into SAIA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.