News & Insights

Stocks

SAI.TECH Board Member Steps Down

May 23, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SAITECH Global (SAI) has released an update.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation has announced the resignation of Jinlong Zhu from its Board of Directors. Zhu’s departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s management but is aimed at allowing him to focus on other commitments. The company is now in the process of finding a suitable replacement for the vacant board position.

For further insights into SAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.