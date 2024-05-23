SAI.TECH Board Member Steps Down

SAITECH Global (SAI) has released an update.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation has announced the resignation of Jinlong Zhu from its Board of Directors. Zhu’s departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s management but is aimed at allowing him to focus on other commitments. The company is now in the process of finding a suitable replacement for the vacant board position.

For further insights into SAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.