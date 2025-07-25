SAH Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend by 9%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.19, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 and improved 49% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $3.66 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.44% and rose from the year-ago quarter’s $3.45 billion.

SAH’s Q2 in Detail

On a consolidated basis, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.7 billion (up 7% year over year), $1.18 billion (almost flat) and $83.3 million (up 17%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair were up 12% to $495.6 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues rose 17% year over year to $202.1 million. Total gross profit increased 12% to $602.2 million.

In the Franchised Dealerships segment, revenues from the sales of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $1.66 billion (up 7% year over year), $745 million (up 2%) and $57.8 million (up 19%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair increased 12% to $484.9 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues increased 16% to $144.3 million. The segment’s same-store revenues increased 6% to more than $3 billion. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles were 52,451, up 1% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The EchoPark segment reported quarterly revenues of $508.6 million, down 2% year over year. Revenues comprised $427.4 million (down 5%) from used vehicle sales, $25.4 million (up 16%) from wholesale vehicle sales and $55.8 million (up 20%) from finance, insurance and other. Its stores sold 16,742 and 3,097 used and wholesale vehicle units, up 1% and 19%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

In the Powersports segment, revenues from the sale of new vehicles, used vehicles and wholesale vehicles totaled $26.9 million (up 24% year over year), $8.3 million (up 57%) and $0.3 million (down 67%), respectively. Revenues from parts, service and collision repair rose 9% to $10.6 million. Finance, insurance and other revenues were $2 million. The segment’s same-store revenues were up 12% to $42.2 million. Same-store retail units of new and used vehicles were 1,962, up 19% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

Other Tidbits

In the second quarter, Sonic Automotive’s selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 5% year over year to 68.5% of gross profit.

SAH had cash & cash equivalents of $110.4 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $44 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $1.47 billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $1.51 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Sonic Automotive hiked its quarterly dividend by 9% to 38 cents per share, which will be paid out on Oct. 15, 2025, to its stockholders of record as of Sept. 15.

SAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. Over the last four quarters, the company surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times and missed on the other two occasions. It posted revenues of $4.53 billion for the quarter ended June 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.16%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $4.27 billion.ORLY has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

Group 1 Automotive GPI came out with quarterly earnings of $11.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $9.80 per share a year ago. Over the last four quarters, the company surpassed consensus estimates for EPS three times and missed once. It posted revenues of $5.7 billion for the quarter ended June 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.71%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $4.7 billion. GPI has topped consensus revenue estimates in each of the last four quarters.

