SAH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.36, changing hands as low as $48.48 per share. Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAH's low point in its 52 week range is $37.86 per share, with $62.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.44.

