SAH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: SAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.36, changing hands as low as $48.48 per share. Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SAH's low point in its 52 week range is $37.86 per share, with $62.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.44.
Also see: NECB Options Chain
KEX shares outstanding history
Funds Holding EVER
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.