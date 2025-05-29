Markets
SAGT

Sagtec Global Plans To Buy Bridge Technology For $17.6 Mln; SAGT Down In Pre-Market

May 29, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sagtec Global Limited (SAGT), a Malaysian provider of customizable software solutions, said on Thursday that it has signed a term sheet to buy Smart Bridge Technology Limited, an agentic AI software company, for $17.6 million.

This proposed acquisition is expected to transform Sagtec from a data systems provider into a full-spectrum AI technology company to deliver predictive, real-time intelligence to businesses across Asia.

Kevin Ng, CEO of Sagtec, said: "This acquisition accelerates Sagtec's vision of becoming the AI-first enterprise platform of the future. It marks a transformative chapter for Sagtec, where we move beyond facilitating business to fundamentally reshaping it, unlocking new revenue streams and driving smarter, data-driven growth across industries."

Sagtec currently supports F&B outlets and retailers through its point-of-sale and backend platforms, generating vast volumes of structured consumer and transaction data. The acquisition of Smart Bridge will boost Sagtec's ecosystem to deliver automated business intelligence to its F&B clients, launch AI-driven menu optimization, supply forecasting, and many others.

SAGT was down by 4.416% at $3.030 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SAGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.