Sagtec Global Plans To Buy Bridge Technology For $17.6 Mln; SAGT Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Sagtec Global Limited (SAGT), a Malaysian provider of customizable software solutions, said on Thursday that it has signed a term sheet to buy Smart Bridge Technology Limited, an agentic AI software company, for $17.6 million.

This proposed acquisition is expected to transform Sagtec from a data systems provider into a full-spectrum AI technology company to deliver predictive, real-time intelligence to businesses across Asia.

Kevin Ng, CEO of Sagtec, said: "This acquisition accelerates Sagtec's vision of becoming the AI-first enterprise platform of the future. It marks a transformative chapter for Sagtec, where we move beyond facilitating business to fundamentally reshaping it, unlocking new revenue streams and driving smarter, data-driven growth across industries."

Sagtec currently supports F&B outlets and retailers through its point-of-sale and backend platforms, generating vast volumes of structured consumer and transaction data. The acquisition of Smart Bridge will boost Sagtec's ecosystem to deliver automated business intelligence to its F&B clients, launch AI-driven menu optimization, supply forecasting, and many others.

SAGT was down by 4.416% at $3.030 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

