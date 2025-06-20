Sagtec Global Limited Signs Agreement to Acquire 80% Stake in Smart Bridge Technology Limited

Sagtec Global acquires 80% of Smart Bridge Technology, enhancing its AI-driven SaaS capabilities for various industries.

Sagtec Global Limited announced a definitive agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Smart Bridge Technology Limited, a profitable AI software company, as part of its strategic shift towards an AI-first, SaaS-driven growth model. The acquisition is expected to enhance Sagtec's capabilities with Smart Bridge's advanced AI platform, which offers services such as behavioral analytics, fraud detection, and demand forecasting. This move is anticipated to be immediately earnings-accretive and will allow Sagtec to accelerate its rollout of subscription-based AI modules across various sectors, unlocking a total addressable market exceeding $130 billion. Following regulatory approvals, integration will commence, with plans to launch new AI-powered SaaS products in Q3 2025, reinforcing Sagtec’s commitment to long-term value creation and margin expansion.

Potential Positives

Sagtec has signed a definitive Share Sale Agreement to acquire an 80% equity stake in Smart Bridge Technology Limited, a profitable AI software company, supporting its strategic shift towards an AI-first, SaaS-driven growth model.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings-accretive and will enable Sagtec to accelerate the rollout of high-margin, subscription-based AI modules across various sectors, including hospitality, fintech, and logistics.

Smart Bridge's technology complements Sagtec’s existing infrastructure, providing advanced capabilities such as behavioral analytics, fraud detection, and predictive automation, which can enhance overall service offerings.

This acquisition unlocks access to a combined total addressable market exceeding US$130 billion, potentially driving significant revenue growth and shareholder value for Sagtec in the coming years.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions, which introduces uncertainty regarding the completion of the deal.

The press release contains a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The company may face challenges in effectively integrating and scaling the acquired technology from Smart Bridge, which could impact performance and expected earnings accretion.

FAQ

What is Sagtec Global Limited's recent acquisition?

Sagtec has signed a Share Sale Agreement to acquire an 80% stake in Smart Bridge Technology Limited.

How will the acquisition impact Sagtec's business model?

The acquisition reinforces Sagtec's shift to an AI-first, SaaS-driven growth model, enhancing scalability and revenue.

What are the expected benefits of the Smart Bridge acquisition?

Smart Bridge brings a profitable AI platform, which enhances Sagtec's offerings in fintech, retail, and logistics sectors.

When will Sagtec launch its new AI-powered SaaS modules?

Sagtec plans to launch its first AI-powered SaaS modules in Q3 2025, starting with the hospitality segment.

What market opportunities does the acquisition create?

The acquisition unlocks access to a combined total addressable market exceeding US$130 billion across various sectors.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a next-generation provider of customizable AI and automation platforms, today announced the signing of a definitive Share Sale Agreement (SSA) to acquire an 80% equity stake in Smart Bridge Technology Limited (“Smart Bridge”), a rapidly scaling agentic AI software company with proven profitability.





The acquisition reinforces Sagtec’s strategic shift into an AI-first, SaaS-driven growth model. Closing remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions.







Profitable AI Acquisition to Fuel SaaS Margin Expansion







Smart Bridge brings a profitable, enterprise-ready AI platform, having reported a net profit of US$2.1 million for FY2024. With successful deployments across fintech, retail, and logistics, its proprietary agentic AI engine offers:







Advanced behavioural analytics and fraud detection



Intelligent decision automation



Real-time pricing, demand forecasting, and optimization tools











These capabilities seamlessly complement Sagtec’s hospitality and point-of-sale (POS) and hospitality infrastructure, enabling immediate integration and monetization through a unified AI stack.





Sagtec expects the acquisition to be immediately earnings-accretive, while accelerating its rollout of high-margin, subscription-based AI modules. Key applications include:







AI-powered upselling engines and dynamic menu optimization



Behavioural anomaly detection and real-time fraud prevention



Predictive inventory automation and demand planning



Modular AI toolkits adaptable for logistics, fintech, and hospitality sectors







This acquisition unlocks access to a combined total addressable market (TAM) exceeding US$130 billion. According to Markets and Markets, the global AI in retail market is projected to reach US$43 billion by 2032, driven by automation and personalized customer engagement. IDC forecasts that the SME-focused AI software segment will surpass US$25 billion as smaller enterprises increasingly adopt cost-effective intelligent tools. Meanwhile, Grand View Research estimates the intelligent point-of-sale (POS) and behavioral analytics market will exceed US$65 billion, fueled by digital transformation and enterprise optimization.





“This acquisition delivers the intelligence layer our platform needed. With Smart Bridge, we can now scale high-margin, cross-vertical AI solutions across our client base and unlock exponential value,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.







Strategic Integration and Product Launch Set for Q3 2025







Following the closure of the transaction, integration will begin immediately. Sagtec plans to launch its first AI-powered SaaS modules in the third quarter of 2025, beginning with the hospitality segment and expanding into fintech and logistics through its existing distribution network.





The transaction supports Sagtec’s commitment to driving scalable, recurring SaaS revenue, executing a disciplined AI-focused M&A strategy, and delivering long-term margin expansion and shareholder value creation.





The Company will provide further updates on its product roadmap, earnings impact, and regional expansion strategy during its upcoming half-year investor call.







About Sagtec Global Limited







Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://www.sagtec-global.com/



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and projections of Sagtec Global Limited (the “Company”) regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “potential,” or similar expressions, including the negative thereof.





These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to expand its regional presence, scale its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, strengthen its AI software and automation infrastructure platforms, and commercialize its AI-powered service robotics; as well as broader risks relating to macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical developments, global health crises, competitive dynamics, and evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.





The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





Further information on these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contact Information:









Sagtec Global Limited Contact:







Ng Chen Lok





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer





Phone: +6011-6217 3661





Email: info@sagtec-global.com



