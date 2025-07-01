Sagtec Global Limited Signs $10 Million Smart Hospitality Technology Agreement with SMD Tech – FZCO

Sagtec Global Limited signs a $10 million agreement with SMD Tech for smart hotel technology in the UAE, enhancing hospitality automation.

Sagtec Global Limited announced a significant US$10 million smart hospitality technology agreement with UAE-based SMD Tech, marking a key milestone in its expansion into the Middle East's hotel automation sector. The partnership will focus on developing a Hotel Self Check-In/Out System for premium properties in the UAE, including software licensing, systems integration, data analytics, and ongoing service and maintenance. This contract will provide over 60% of its value as multi-year recurring revenue. The collaboration is expected to enhance operational efficiency and the guest experience in a market poised for growth, projected to reach US$37.7 billion by 2033. Sagtec’s offerings are designed to support the hospitality industry’s digital transformation, aligning with current trends in smart tourism.

Potential Positives

Sagtec Global Limited signed a US$10 million agreement with SMD Tech for a smart hospitality technology project, marking a significant expansion into the high-growth hotel automation market in the UAE.

Over 60% of the contract value represents multi-year recurring revenue streams, enhancing Sagtec’s revenue stability and predictability.

This partnership diversifies Sagtec’s service offerings beyond Food & Beverage into the rapidly growing hospitality technology sector, unlocking new market opportunities.

The project aligns with the UAE's push towards smart tourism and digital transformation in the hospitality sector, positioning Sagtec to capitalize on significant market growth projected to reach US$37.7 billion by 2033.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on a single partnership with SMD Tech could expose Sagtec to risks if market conditions shift or if the collaboration does not yield anticipated results.

While the contract includes multi-year recurring revenue streams, the breakdown shows that significant portions are tied to maintenance and services, raising concerns about dependency on ongoing operational contracts rather than new customer acquisitions.

The focus on one geographic area (UAE) may limit diversification and increase vulnerability to regional economic fluctuations or regulatory changes affecting the hospitality sector.

FAQ

What is the value of Sagtec's new agreement with SMD Tech?

Sagtec's new agreement with SMD Tech is valued at US$10 million.

What technology will Sagtec develop for the hospitality sector?

Sagtec will develop a next-generation Hotel Self Check-In/Out System for premium hospitality properties in the UAE.

How does this deal impact Sagtec's revenue streams?

Over 60% of the contract value represents multi-year recurring revenue streams for Sagtec.

What are the key features of Sagtec's hospitality solution?

Key features include integrated hotel automation, CRM and POS modules, and custom self check-in kiosks.

How does this partnership align with UAE’s tourism growth?

This partnership capitalizes on the UAE’s digital transformation and growing demand for seamless guest experiences in hospitality.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customizable enterprise software solutions, today announced the signing of a US$10 million smart hospitality technology agreement with SMD Tech – FZCO, a UAE-based digital infrastructure firm. This major win represents a pivotal step in Sagtec’s expansion strategy across the Middle East and its entry into the high-growth hotel automation segment.





Under the terms of the deal, Sagtec will develop and manage a next-generation Hotel Self Check-In/Out System across premium hospitality properties in the UAE. The project includes software licensing, systems integration, data analytics, and long-term service and maintenance, delivering an end-to-end solution that supports the region’s push toward smart tourism and contactless guest experiences.







Contract Breakdown:









US$4 million – Licensing and custom software development



US$3 million – Five-year service and maintenance agreement



US$3 million – Five-year data hosting and analytics contract













Over 60% of The Contract Value Represents Multi-Year Recurring Revenue Streams







This latest development builds upon Sagtec’s May 2025 announcement of a US$30 million revenue pipeline stemming from the exclusive distribution of its Speed+ Smart Ordering System. The UAE partnership diversifies Sagtec’s SaaS verticals beyond Food & Beverage into the rapidly growing hospitality tech domain.





“This strategic collaboration with SMD Tech not only affirms confidence in Sagtec’s innovation capabilities but also unlocks new market opportunities in one of the fastest-growing tourism economies in the world,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec. “As the hospitality industry undergoes digital transformation, our tailored solutions are set to redefine how hotels operate and engage guests.”





Sagtec’s comprehensive solution suite will include:







Integrated hotel check-in/out automation



Integrated hotel check-in/out automation



Unified integration platform for backend operations



Automated room key card dispensing systems



CRM and POS modules optimized for hotel environments



Custom-built self check-in kiosks



Self Check-In Machine Operational Readiness Platform (ORP)









Capitalizing on UAE’s Smart Hospitality Growth







The UAE’s hospitality sector is undergoing a major digital transformation, fueled by government smart city initiatives, a post-pandemic travel rebound, and growing demand for seamless guest experiences. According to IMARC Group, the UAE hospitality market is expected to reach US$37.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 onwards.





Sagtec’s latest offering is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, addressing operational efficiency and customer experience simultaneously—key priorities for premium hospitality operators in the region.







About Sagtec Global Limited







Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://www.sagtec-global.com/



.







About SMD Tech – FZCO







SMD Tech - FZCO is a technology-focused enterprise based in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in digital infrastructure, IoT solutions, and enterprise transformation. With a mission to empower businesses through innovative software and hardware integration, SMD Tech delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to the region’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. The company is committed to driving operational excellence and future-ready growth for its clients.







Contact Information:









Sagtec Global Limited Contact:







Ng Chen Lok





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer





Phone: +6011-6217 3661





Email: info@sagtec-global.com



