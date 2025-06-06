Sagtec Global Limited Secures $5 Million in Contracts Following Launch of AI-Powered Robotics Platform

Sagtec Global Limited signed two contracts worth $5 million for AI robotics and CRM platforms, targeting a $50 million pipeline.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), the next-generation provider of customizable AI and automation platforms, today announced the signing of two major commercial contracts totaling US$5 million less than one week after the official launch of its AI-powered robotics platform.





These early wins underscore an accelerated go-to-market approach and build momentum toward a commercial pipeline exceeding US$50 million over the next 12 months. This positions Sagtec as a rising leader in AI automation across the Asia-Pacific region.







Key Highlights:











US$2 Million Robotics Deployment

















Sagtec will deploy over 100 autonomous robotic units to a leading multi-brand restaurant group in Malaysia. This marks the initial phase of a nationwide rollout, expected to generate more than US$20 million in cumulative revenue over the next year under a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model.









US$3 Million CRM Platform Contract

















The Company also secured a significant Customer Relationship Management (CRM) project with a prominent F&B operator. The solution features modules for loyalty management, points and credits tracking, inventory control, and workforce administration. This contract is projected to add over US$30 million in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue pipeline through regional expansion.





Both contracts are powered by Sagtec’s modular, full-stack AI platform, which integrates voice-activated robotics, POS systems, and real-time analytics. These milestone deployments validate Sagtec’s dual-engine monetization strategy across RaaS and SaaS, generating scalable, high-margin recurring revenue.







Strategic Outlook:







With demand for automation accelerating in high-volume service sectors, Sagtec is actively expanding commercial engagements across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. The global service robotics market is projected to surpass US$90 billion, and Sagtec is strategically positioned to lead as a platform-native AI solution provider at scale.







Momentum Metrics – Past 7 Days







• 2 contracts signed worth US$5M





• 100+ robotic units deployed





• Targeting US$50M revenue pipeline





• Enterprise client base expansion across 3 regions





• New verticals in hospitality, retail, and foodtech unlocked





“This is more than early traction. It marks the beginning of an exponential monetization curve. Our combined RaaS and SaaS model is engineered for rapid scaling with enterprise adoption. By embedding AI directly into day-to-day operations, we are unlocking repeatable revenue at the infrastructure level, from robotics to real-time CRM analytics,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.







About Sagtec Global Limited







Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://www.sagtec-global.com/



.







Contact Information:









Sagtec Global Limited Contact:







Ng Chen Lok





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer





Phone: +6011-6217 3661





Email: info@sagtec-global.com



