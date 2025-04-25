Sagtec Global Limited to Release Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on April 30, 2025

Sagtec Global Limited will announce 2024 financial results on April 30, 2025, followed by anearnings call

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year 2024 on April 30, 2025, before the markets open. The company's management will hold anearnings callat 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results and business outlook. Interested parties can register for the webcast, and an archived version will be available on the company’s website for twelve months after the event. CEO Kevin Ng expressed enthusiasm in sharing the company’s progress during the fiscal year. Sagtec specializes in customizable software solutions for the Food & Beverage sector and also provides software development and data management services, along with operating power-bank charging stations in Malaysia through its subsidiary.

Potential Positives

Sagtec Global Limited is scheduled to release its fiscal year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

Theearnings callwill provide insights into the company’s financial and business outlook, fostering investor engagement and confidence.

The company is highlighting growth and progress experienced during the fiscal year, which may positively influence investor sentiment.

Sagtec operates a substantial number of power-bank charging stations at 300 locations, showcasing its business diversification and market presence in Malaysia.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any preliminary financial results or performance highlights before theearnings callcould raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and current financial health.



The announcement does not include any specifics about growth, challenges, or projections, which could leave stakeholders feeling uninformed and skeptical about the company's future direction.



The press release only mentions services related to the F&B sector and power-bank charging but lacks information on overall market position or competitive advantages, potentially diminishing investor confidence in the company's strategy and stability.

FAQ

When will Sagtec release its fiscal year 2024 financial results?

Sagtec will release its financial results on April 30, 2025, before markets open.

What time is the Sagtecearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2025.

How can I listen to the Sagtec Q&A webcast?

You can access the webcast through this registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yemp8vxy.

Will there be an archive of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, an archived version will be available on the Company’s website for approximately twelve months after the session.

What sectors does Sagtec Global Limited serve?

Sagtec primarily serves the Food & Beverage sector, with additional services in software development and data management.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results for fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2024, before markets open on April 30, 2025. Sagtec’s management team will hold anearnings callat 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial and business outlook.





What: Sagtec Global Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, April 30, 2025





Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 p.m. Malaysia Time





Webcast: Registration link:





https://edge.media-





server.com/mmc/p/yemp8vxy









Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version will be available on the Company’s website for approximately twelve months thereafter.





“We are excited and look forward to sharing the progress and growth our company has experienced during the fiscal year 2024 with our investors,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.







About





Sagtec





Global





Limited







Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to





https://www.sagtec-





global.com/





.







Contact





Information:









Sagtec





Global





Limited





Contact:







Ng Chen Lok





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Telephone +6011-6217 3661





Email:



info@sagtec-global.com





