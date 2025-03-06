Sagtec Global Limited Prices Initial Public Offering of 1,750,000 Shares at $4.00 Each

Sagtec Global Limited announces IPO pricing of 1,750,000 shares at $4.00 each, expected to raise $7 million.

Sagtec Global Limited, a prominent software solutions provider in Malaysia’s Food and Beverage sector, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,750,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 each, expecting to raise approximately $7 million before expenses. The IPO includes an option for the underwriter to purchase an additional 262,500 shares. Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "SAGT" is anticipated to begin on March 7, 2025, with the offering closing on March 10, 2025, pending customary conditions. Sagtec's innovative products, such as the Speed+ cloud point of sale system with integrated QR Pay, aim to enhance operational efficiency across various sectors. For further details on the IPO, interested parties can access the registration statement and prospectus on the SEC's website.

Sagtec Global Limited successfully priced its initial public offering at $4.00 per share, which reflects market confidence in the company's growth potential.

The Offering is expected to generate approximately $7 million in gross proceeds, providing the company with significant capital for further development and expansion.

The shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, enhancing the company's visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

The option for the underwriter to purchase additional shares indicates strong demand and may further increase the total capital raised.

The initial public offering (IPO) is priced at $4.00 per share, which may indicate lower demand or valuation concerns if priced significantly below market expectations.

The requirement for a 30-day Over-Allotment Option suggests the offering could not fully account for market appetite, potentially leading to dilution of existing shares.

The press release includes a Safe Harbor Statement, signaling significant risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, which could deter investor confidence.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customizable software solutions that has revolutionized Malaysia’s Food and Beverage industry with Speed+, a pioneering cloud point of sale (POS) system integrated QR Pay, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate 1,750,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the sole book-running manager a 30-day option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 262,500 ordinary shares from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company expects to receive total gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, excluding any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.





The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 7, 2025, under the ticker symbol “SAGT”. The Offering is expected to close on March 10, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering.





The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 related to the Offering, as amended (File No. 333-284053), which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on March 6, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC’s website located at



http://www.sec.gov



or by contacting: The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 E. 58



th



St., 17



th



Floor, New York, NY 10155, by telephone at +1 212-312-6700 or by email at



Prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com



.







This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About Sagtec Global Limited







Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries, including Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://www.sagtec-global.com/



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events, including but not limited to, the Offering. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form F-1 related to the Offering, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.







Contact Information:









Sagtec Global Limited Contact:







Kevin Ng





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Director





Telephone +6011-6217 3661





Email: info@sagtec-global.com



