Sagtec Global Limited Launches AI-Powered Robotics Platform to Transform Hospitality Operations

Sagtec Global Limited has launched its AI-powered robotics platform aimed at improving front-of-house operations in the hospitality sector, addressing the challenges posed by labor-intensive service roles. This innovative platform integrates autonomous robotics, AI algorithms, and real-time software to streamline operations in dining environments. Sagtec aims to secure over 500 new robotic kiosk subscriptions within the next year, leveraging rising demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Key platform features include autonomous delivery, natural language ordering, and full POS integration, while the company anticipates significant growth opportunities in the global service robotics market, projected to exceed $90.1 billion by 2032. With a scalable subscription and licensing model, Sagtec is establishing itself as a leader in hospitality automation, poised for long-term revenue growth in response to expected labor shortages in the industry.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a technology innovator in customizable software and AI systems, today announced the commercial launch of its AI-powered robotics platform, engineered to transform front-of-house operations across the global hospitality sector.





Designed to address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: labor-intensive service operations, the platform combines autonomous robotics, proprietary AI algorithms, and real-time software orchestration. With early traction from multinational restaurant groups and franchise chains, Sagtec is positioning this solution as a foundational pillar for intelligent automation in dining environments.









“This launch represents more than just a new product; it’s a leap forward in hospitality automation. Our AI-powered platform evolves with each deployment, enhancing user experience, brand personalization, and service efficiency. We are targeting over 500 new robotic kiosk subscriptions within the next 12 months, supported by growing demand across Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.





Key features of the platform include:







Autonomous robotic navigation and AI-driven spatial awareness for seamless, real-time delivery in dynamic restaurant environments



Natural language ordering with multilingual voice engagement and facial recognition



Precision robotic arm integration for hygienic, consistent delivery



Full point-of-sale (POS) software integration enabling real-time syncing with ordering systems



Customizable UI/UX for brand-specific voice design, themes, and ambient behaviour.











The platform is structured to generate high-margin, recurring revenue through multiple monetization streams:







Hardware sales and robotic leasing subscriptions



Licensing of Sagtec’s proprietary AI software layer, including conversational and behavioral intelligence



Predictive diagnostics and tiered maintenance contracts for optimized uptime and support



Customization and branding packages tailored to enterprise and franchise clients







This launch marks a significant expansion of Sagtec’s total addressable market (TAM) and strengthens the Company’s long-term earnings visibility. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global service robotics market is projected to exceed US$90.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% from 2025. Sagtec’s offering is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum, particularly as the hospitality sector faces a projected shortfall of 14 million workers by 2030, according to the World Economic Forum.





By entering the intelligent robotics space, Sagtec is establishing itself as a key AI systems provider within one of the fastest-growing automation segments. With a scalable SaaS-style licensing model, flexible hardware leasing, and enterprise-grade customization, the Company is building a defensible, multi-layered ecosystem designed to deliver predictable, repeatable revenue growth in the years ahead.







About Sagtec Global Limited







Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://www.sagtec-global.com/



.







Contact Information:









Sagtec Global Limited Contact:







Ng Chen Lok





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer





Phone: +6011-6217 3661





Email: info@sagtec-global.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a059645c-52b1-4fe2-8a27-333130176a29





