Sagtec Global Limited Forecasts 92% Revenue Growth for FY2025 Driven by AI and Automation Expansion

Sagtec Global Limited forecasts a 92% revenue increase to $22.3 million for FY2025, driven by AI and robotics adoption.

Sagtec Global Limited, a provider of advanced AI and robotics solutions, announced strong financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025, projecting revenues of approximately $22.3 million, a 92% increase from $11.6 million in 2024. The company attributes this growth to increasing adoption of its AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) in sectors like hospitality and logistics, as well as its expansion into Southeast Asia and the Gulf region. Sagtec emphasizes its commitment to innovation and scalability within the automation market, focusing on enhancing its AI capabilities and broadening its service applications. The upcomingearnings callin July 2025 will provide investors with additional insights into revenue composition and client growth.

Potential Positives

Forecasted revenue for FY2025 of approximately US$22.3 million, representing a significant 92% year-over-year increase compared to FY2024.

Robust commercial adoption of AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) across high-growth sectors, including hospitality, logistics, and smart retail.

Strategic expansion into digitally underserved markets in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region, enhancing growth potential.

Management emphasizes a strong acceleration in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and a high-margin business model with AI at its core.

Potential Negatives

Forecasted revenue increase of 92% is accompanied by a nearly equal increase in cost of service, which may raise concerns about profitability margins in the future.

The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting risks such as macroeconomic conditions, competitive dynamics, and potential challenges in scaling its offerings, which may cause uncertainty among investors.

Sagtec’s reliance on expansion into underserved markets poses inherent risks, as these regions may face their own economic or political instability that could disrupt the expected growth trajectory.

FAQ

What is Sagtec Global Limited's financial guidance for FY2025?

Sagtec forecasts FY2025 revenue to be approximately US$22.3 million, reflecting a 92% increase from FY2024.

How is Sagtec driving growth in 2025?

The company is experiencing robust commercial adoption of its AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and software platforms across various sectors.

What sectors are benefiting from Sagtec's technologies?

Sagtec's solutions are being deployed in hospitality, logistics, and smart retail industries, enhancing operational efficiency.

Which markets is Sagtec targeting for expansion?

Sagtec is focusing on underserved markets in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region to drive growth and automation.

When will Sagtec announce its first half 2025 financial results?

Sagtec will host anearnings callin July 2025 to share its first half financial results and insights on performance.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a next-generation provider of customizable AI, robotics, and automation platforms, today issued financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Company is forecasting FY2025 revenue of approximately US$22.3 million, a 92% year-over-year increase compared to US$11.6 million in FY2024.





This sharp growth trajectory is being driven by robust commercial adoption of Sagtec’s proprietary AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and software platforms, which are being deployed across multiple high-growth sectors, including hospitality, logistics, and smart retail. Expansion into underserved markets in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region is also contributing significantly to the Company’s pipeline.







Revenue





11,631,930













22,333,305













92





Cost of Service





(8,912,274





(17,468,057





)









96





Gross Profit





2,719,656













4,865,248













79





Operating Expenses





(655,713





(1,219,626





)









86





EBIDTA





2,340,791













3,932,528













68





Net Profit





1,602,879













2,564,606













60





Key Investor Highlights:







Rapid deployment of AI robotics across Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the UAE



Recurring revenue growth via SaaS + RaaS subscription models



Expansion of proprietary platform stack into logistics automation and smart retail



Strategic investment in AI intellectual property, software licensing, and backend infrastructure



Increasing operating leverage through modular platform standardization













Platform Momentum and Sectoral Expansion







Sagtec’s AI-powered service robotics platform, launched in Q2 2025, is already being adopted by leading hospitality and F&B groups. The platform combines hardware leasing, computer vision, and predictive analytics into a modular, revenue-generating stack. Management expects a strong acceleration in annual recurring revenue (ARR) through high-margin upselling of AI features, smart workflow automation, and cross-sector integrations.





“This forecast reflects our conviction in Sagtec’s platform scalability, market readiness, and execution discipline. We are building a high-margin, high-velocity business model with AI at its core,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of Sagtec. “With a growing client base, expanding IP, and intensifying regional demand, 2025 is shaping up to be an inflection point for Sagtec’s long-term value creation.”







Strategic Focus: Emerging Markets and Smart Automation







Sagtec is strategically targeting digitally underserved economies in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, where rising labor costs and digital transformation tailwinds create an urgent demand for automation. In tandem, the Company is doubling down on platform R&D to extend its AI applications from hospitality to logistics, retail operations, and smart city automation.





To support scalable growth, Sagtec is actively investing in:







Core AI algorithm optimization



Hardware-agnostic automation interfaces



Seamless RaaS and SaaS monetization across verticals



Regional support infrastructure and partner enablement programs









Upcoming Earnings Call







Sagtec will announce its first half 2025 financial results and hostearnings callin July 2025, providing investors with further visibility into:







Revenue composition and ARR momentum



Client acquisition and market entry performance



Operational and margin expansion initiatives









About Sagtec Global Limited







Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a leading provider of customizable AI and automation platforms. Focused initially on the F&B sector, the Company now serves cross-sector industries with its proprietary Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and AI software stack. Sagtec also operates a nationwide network of mobile charging stations through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.





For more information on the Company, please log on to



https://www.sagtec-global.com/



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and projections of Sagtec Global Limited (the “Company”) regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “potential,” or similar expressions, including the negative thereof.





These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to expand its regional presence, scale its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, strengthen its AI software and automation infrastructure platforms, and commercialize its AI-powered service robotics; as well as broader risks relating to macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical developments, global health crises, competitive dynamics, and evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.





The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.





Further information on these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contact Information:









Sagtec Global Limited Contact:







Ng Chen Lok





Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer





Phone: +6011-6217 3661





Email: info@sagtec-global.com



