Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) Price Target Increased by 17.19% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Sagimet Biosciences (NasdaqGM:SGMT) has been revised to 51.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.19% from the prior estimate of 43.52 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 670.39% from the latest reported closing price of 6.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sagimet Biosciences. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 61.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMT is 0.09%, a decrease of 86.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 14,943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 3,850K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,457K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares, representing an increase of 44.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 117.21% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 1,450K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 925K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 738K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

