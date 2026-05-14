Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) Price Target Increased by 15.00% to 29.86

The average one-year price target for Sagimet Biosciences (NasdaqGM:SGMT) has been revised to $29.86 / share. This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior estimate of $25.96 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 292.87% from the latest reported closing price of $7.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sagimet Biosciences. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 17.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMT is 0.04%, an increase of 25.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 15,602K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,244K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,148K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 69.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 85.19% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,099K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 1,001K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing a decrease of 49.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 52.64% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 953K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.