Sagimet Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (45c) vs (35c) last year

“As we approach the end of 2024, the Sagimet team remains focused on advancing denifanstat towards a pivotal Phase 3 program in MASH,” said David Happel, Chief Executive Officer of Sagimet. “The publication of our Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 study results in a highly regarded Lancet journal highlighted denifanstat’s strong efficacy and tolerability data and its highly differentiated mechanism of action which enables denifanstat to improve the key drivers of MASH: fat accumulation, inflammation, and fibrosis. In addition, we are proud to have recently received Breakthrough Therapy designation for denifanstat in MASH from the FDA, demonstrating denifanstat’s potential to address the significant unmet need for new therapies for this serious disease, and, with the successful completion of end-of-Phase 2 interactions with FDA, we look forward to initiating our planned Phase 3 program for denifanstat by the end of 2024.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SGMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.