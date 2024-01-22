Sagimet Biosciences Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 Study Of Denifanstat

(RTTNews) - Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) Monday announced positive topline results from Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 study of denifanstat in biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with stage 2 or stage 3 fibrosis.

In the study, denifanstatn showed statistically significant improvements compared to placebo on both of the primary endpoints of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis with greater than or equal to 2-point reduction in NAS, and greater than or equal to 2-point reduction in NAS without worsening of fibrosis.

The company plans to start Phase 3 study of denifanstat in the second half of 2024.

