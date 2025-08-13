Sagimet Biosciences Inc Q2 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$10.386 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$8.118 million, or -$0.25 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$10.386 Mln. vs. -$8.118 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.32 vs. -$0.25 last year.

