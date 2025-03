(RTTNews) - Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT), Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has given clearance to its investigational new drug (IND) application for TVB-3567 for the treatment of acne.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of TVB-3567 in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.