Sagimet Biosciences Advances MASH Treatment with Denifanstat

Sagimet Biosciences, Inc. Class A ( (SGMT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sagimet Biosciences, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Sagimet Biosciences, Inc., headquartered in San Mateo, California, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, primarily through its lead drug candidate, denifanstat, aimed at treating metabolic-dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Sagimet Biosciences reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, revealing significant milestones in its clinical development programs. The company received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for denifanstat and published promising Phase 2b trial results in a prestigious medical journal, setting the stage for the anticipated initiation of its Phase 3 program by the end of 2024.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter include cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $170 million, providing a cash runway through 2025. Sagimet’s net loss increased to $14.6 million from $6.4 million in the same period last year, partially attributed to increased research and development expenses aimed at advancing denifanstat’s clinical trials. Additionally, strategic appointments to its board and successful interactions with the FDA underscore Sagimet’s commitment to advancing its drug pipeline.

Sagimet’s impending Phase 3 program will consist of two clinical trials targeting different patient populations with MASH, aiming for accelerated approval in the US and Europe. The company also announced progress in its partnership with Ascletis BioScience in China, further broadening its developmental reach for denifanstat.

Looking ahead, Sagimet Biosciences remains focused on executing its clinical development plans for denifanstat, with management expressing optimism about the potential impact of their Phase 3 trials. The company continues to leverage its financial resources to support ongoing and future research initiatives, positioning itself as a key player in the treatment of MASH and related metabolic conditions.

