Sagil Capital Exits Teekay Tankers Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sagil Capital LLP sold 373,640 shares of Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $19.96 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

Transaction represented a 9.51% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, Sagil Capital LLP holds zero shares of Teekay Tankers, valued at $0.

The position previously accounted for 4.5% of fund assets in the prior quarter.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Sagil Capital LLP fully exited its holding in Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK),, selling 373,640 shares. The estimated value of this trade is $25.01 million, based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The net position change for the quarter, which factors in both trading and price movement, was a decrease of $19.96 million.

What else to know

Sagil Capital LLP sold out of Teekay Tankers.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:VIST: $18.87 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSE:B: $16.32 million (10.5% of AUM)

NYSE:NEXA: $14.17 million (9.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PICS: $13.59 million (8.7% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Teekay Tankers were priced at $77.57, up 76.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 50.3 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.01 billion Net income (TTM) $428.7 million Dividend yield 1.43% Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $77.57

Company snapshot

Teekay Tankers is a leading provider of marine transportation solutions for the global oil and gas sector, operating a substantial fleet of double-hull oil tankers. The company’s integrated approach combines vessel ownership, chartering, and technical management to deliver reliable logistics for energy commodities.

Teekay Tankers provides marine transportation services, including voyage and time charters, offshore ship-to-ship transfers, and management services for crude oil, refined products, and liquid gases.

It generates revenue primarily from the chartering and operation of a fleet of oil tankers, leveraging both owned and leased vessels to serve global energy markets.

Teekay Tankers serves major oil companies, commodity traders, and energy producers requiring international seaborne logistics solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) owns tankers whose profits depend on the rates shippers pay to transport crude oil and refined products. Its Suezmax and Aframax/LR2 vessels are closely linked to spot tanker rates, which can increase rapidly when vessel supply is limited or trade routes are disrupted. As a result, Teekay is influenced more by shipping cycles, freight rates, ton-mile demand, and fleet management than by oil prices alone.

Teekay’s first quarter showed how quickly spot-rate strength can move through the income statement. The company reported $153.6 million of net income and $141.4 million of adjusted EBITDA, helped by Suezmax and Aframax/LR2 spot rates averaging about $61,000 per day. Teekay also declared a regular dividend and a special dividend, reflecting its current cash flow strength. The caution is that special payouts are tied to the tanker cycle and should not be treated like recurring base income for investors.

Strong tanker markets give Teekay cash, but they also test management’s discipline. The company is returning money to shareholders while selling older vessels and buying newer ships, a balance that matters when freight rates and vessel values can move quickly. The strongest signal would be continued spot-rate cash generation paired with disciplined fleet renewal, leaving Teekay better prepared when tanker markets cool.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.