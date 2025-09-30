Sagicor Financial (SGCFF) Price Target Increased by 20.48% to 7.27

The average one-year price target for Sagicor Financial (OTCPK:SGCFF) has been revised to $7.27 / share. This is an increase of 20.48% from the prior estimate of $6.04 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.44 to a high of $7.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.35% from the latest reported closing price of $4.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sagicor Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGCFF is 0.01%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 569.68% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 51.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGCFF by 90.71% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

