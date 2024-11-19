Sagicor Financial price target raised to C$8.50 from C$8 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic raised the firm’s price target on Sagicor Financial (SGCFF) to C$8.50 from C$8 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
