Sage Therapeutics Stock Collapsed Thursday. Analysts Say It Has Fallen Enough.

The stock was 4% higher in premarket trading on Friday after losing more than half its value on Thursday.

One day after shares of Sage Therapeutics fell 59.7% on news of a disappointing result in a late-stage trial of a depression drug, analysts are saying the stock has fallen far enough, or perhaps even too far.

The stock bounced higher in premarket trading Friday after hitting 52-week lows on Thursday.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Joon Lee downgraded Sage (ticker: SAGE) to Hold from Buy and cut his price target to $70 from $200 following news of the results. “We are alarmed by significant contraction of efficacy between Ph2 and Ph3,” Lee wrote, while expressing concern about adverse events recorded in the trial.

SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman, meanwhile, upgraded Sage to Market Perform from Underperform on Friday morning, writing that the “risk/reward has completely changed.”

Goodman argued that the depression drug still could work out, despite the poor trial results. “The stock had a bad set up into this event, and we believe expectations were too high,” he wrote. “Even though the MOUNTAIN trial is a setback, we still think that Sage has a potential drug.”

Sage didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the SunTrust downgrade.

The back story. Sage is down 37.2% in 2019 after plummeting on Thursday. The steep drop came on news that its depression drug, SAGE-217, failed in a Phase 3 trial to perform better than a placebo in reducing depression after 15 days. The company insisted that the trial results still showed that the drug did work, pointing to stronger improvement at points before the 15-day mark.

What’s new. In a Thursday note, Raymond James analyst Dana Leone, who rates the stock Market Perform, said that she had updated her model to expect no revenues for SAGE-217 as a treatment for major depressive disorder.

“We maintain our Market Perform rating, as we think that the MOUNTAIN results have been reflected by the stock movement,” Leone wrote. “Continue to expect ongoing clinical development of SAGE-217 to generate substantial debate within the investor and clinical community, and await a clearer outline of clinical catalysts for 2020.”

SunTrust’s Lee, meanwhile, expressed worry over the study results, and said they may mean more than the positive Phase 2. “We tend to think that the results of the larger Ph3 MOUNTAIN may be more representative of SAGE-217 than the smaller Ph2,” Lee wrote.

Looking ahead. At Leerink, Goodman argued that while the regulatory path for SAGE-217 is now unclear, the drug still has potential, given that trials of the drug as a treatment for various conditions are continuing.

Sage is running ongoing depression trials of SAGE-217. Results from two will be available next year.

