Sage Therapeutics Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.85, changing hands as low as $43.74 per share. Sage Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAGE's low point in its 52 week range is $32.13 per share, with $59.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.