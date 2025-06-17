Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Soars 35.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares ended the last trading session 35.4% higher at $9.07. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company announced that Supernus Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire Sage Therapeutics through a tender offer of $8.50 per share in cash, totaling around $561 million. Additionally, shareholders will receive a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $3.50 per share, bringing the total potential value of the deal to $12 per share in cash, or approximately $795 million.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.96 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +43.5%. Revenues are expected to be $17.34 million, up 100.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sage Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SAGE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Sage Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Compugen (CGEN), finished the last trading session 0.6% higher at $1.65. CGEN has returned 18% over the past month.

Compugen's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +82.9% over the past month to -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -250%. Compugen currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

