Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down 5%

Sage Therapeutics SAGE reported a loss of $3.37 per share for the third quarter of 2023, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.31.

The reported loss included restructuring expenses of $33.6 million related to a reorganization plan implemented in August 2023. The adjusted loss per share in the quarter stood at $2.81 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.64.

Revenues in the quarter were $2.7 million, up 56% year over year. Sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.7 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, revenues were generated entirely from product revenues of the company’s first marketed drug, Zulresso (brexanolone), approved by the FDA in 2019 as the first-ever FDA-approved treatment for adults with postpartum depression (“PPD”).

Though the company received FDA approval for zuranolone, the first and only oral treatment for adults with PPD, it is yet to be commercially launched. The drug, which Sage has developed in collaboration with Biogen BIIB, is expected to be launched next month under the trade name Zurzuvae. It intends to price the drug at $15,900 for an entire 14-day treatment course.

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $101.9 million, up 25% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside was primarily due to expenses related to canceling excess purchase commitments for manufacturing as a result of the complete response letter received from the FDA for zuranolone for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”).

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose 27% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $78.1 million. This increase can be attributed to increased stock-based compensation expenses during the quarter.

Shares of Sage were down 4.8% on Nov 7, likely due to the dismal earnings results and higher-than-expected operating expenses during the quarter. Year to date, the stock has declined 48.5% compared with the industry’s 15.1% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company had $0.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $1.0 billion on Jun 30, 2023. This cash balance, combined with expected funding from collaboration revenues, is expected to support the company’s operations into 2026.

Pipeline Updates

Currently, Sage is focused on developing its lead neuropsychiatric and neurology programs, SAGE-718 and SAGE-324, respectively. As part of the reorganization plan (implemented in August 2023), it has paused all early-stage pipeline programs with the intention of making evidence-driven investments.

The lead neuropsychiatric drug, SAGE-718, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for patients with cognition dysfunction associated with Huntington’s disease (“HD”) across three ongoing clinical studies — two phase II studies (DIMENSION and SURVEYOR) and a phase III study (PURVIEW). The candidate is also being evaluated in separate mid-stage studies for treating cognitive issues associated with Parkinson’s disease (“PD”) and Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”). Data readouts from these studies are expected next year.

Management is evaluating SAGE-324 in the mid-stage KINETIC 2 study as a potential treatment for patients with essential tremors. The top-line data from the KINETIC 2 study is expected in mid-2024.

Zurzuvae and SAGE-324 are being developed by Sage in partnership with Biogen, per a deal signed in 2020. Per the terms of the agreement, Sage and Biogen will jointly commercialize drugs in the United States. At the same time, Biogen has the sole rights to market in ex-U.S. territories (except for Zurzuvae in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, where Shionogi holds the rights).

