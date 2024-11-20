Sage Therapeutics reported another clinical setback, says H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright says Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) faced “another setback” for as dalzanemdor failed to provide a signal on the primary or key secondary endpoints in the DIMENSION study in Huntington’s disease. It doesn’t come as a big surprise that dalzanemdor failed to demonstrate a meaningful clinical benefit after its recent failures in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s, and investors understandably had low expectations, which explains shares trading up, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This is the fourth clinical setback for Sage in the last nine months, adds H.C. Wainwright. It keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SAGE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.