News & Insights

Stocks

Sage Therapeutics reported another clinical setback, says H.C. Wainwright

November 20, 2024 — 11:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright says Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) faced “another setback” for as dalzanemdor failed to provide a signal on the primary or key secondary endpoints in the DIMENSION study in Huntington’s disease. It doesn’t come as a big surprise that dalzanemdor failed to demonstrate a meaningful clinical benefit after its recent failures in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s, and investors understandably had low expectations, which explains shares trading up, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This is the fourth clinical setback for Sage in the last nine months, adds H.C. Wainwright. It keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SAGE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.