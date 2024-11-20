Sage Therapeutics reported another clinical setback, says H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright says Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) faced “another setback” for as dalzanemdor failed to provide a signal on the primary or key secondary endpoints in the DIMENSION study in Huntington’s disease. It doesn’t come as a big surprise that dalzanemdor failed to demonstrate a meaningful clinical benefit after its recent failures in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s, and investors understandably had low expectations, which explains shares trading up, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This is the fourth clinical setback for Sage in the last nine months, adds H.C. Wainwright. It keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
