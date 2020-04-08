Sage Therapeutics Lays Off Staff to Save Cash After Failed Drug Trial

The biotech firm Sage Therapeutics said it has laid off more than half of its employees, five months after its experimental depression drug zuranolone failed in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

Shares of Sage (ticker: SAGE) fell 59.7% on the day in December that the trial results were announced. Sage is down 82.7% over the past 12 months; a period in which the S&P 500 has fallen 7.1%.

The layoffs, announced Tuesday, come as part of a restructuring plan that the company says will save $170 million a year. The company is reducing its workforce by 340 people. It said that the layoffs will be focused on the commercial operation supporting the sale of Zulresso CIV injection, a postpartum depression treatment.

“We believe this cost reduction and reallocation of resources will help Sage advance our portfolio in a way that is consistent with our mission of delivering medicines that matter to people with serious brain health disorders,” the company’s CEO, Jeff Jonas, said in a statement.

Shares of Sage were up 0.5% on Wednesday morning. The stock closed Tuesday at $29.03.

Analysts praised the moves. In a note Tuesday evening, Citi Research analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg, who rates Sage a Buy, increased her price target to $54, from $48. “We view Sage’s announcement around restructuring as a net positive and expect the announcement to remove a bit of an overhang on shares,” she wrote.

Bitritto-Garg wrote that investors had been worrying, since the failed zuranolone trial, that the company could run out of money before it got data from other studies of the same drug in other disorders. The savings secured by the cutbacks will help allay that worry, and she now sees the company’s cash lasting until the middle of 2022.

Cowen analyst Ritu Baral, who rates the stock Outperform with a $96 price target, made a similar point, but said more cost cuts could be necessary. “The proposed cost-saving changes undoubtedly will provide Sage with needed cash to increase their cash runway past the multiple zuranolone trial readouts,” Baral wrote. “However, with 3 new pivotal trials set to begin in 2020 and the guided 2022 cash runway, we note Sage will likely need to further restructure their R&D expenses behind the scenes in the months to come.”

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone was less optimistic, and continues to rate the stock Market Perform. The analyst wrote that data from another key trial of zuranolone is unlikely to come this year, and that will be the “most impactful near-term clinical catalyst for the stock.”

