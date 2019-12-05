Sage Therapeutics Is Cratering Because Its Depression Treatment Failed In A Key Trial

On Thursday morning, Sage announced that a Phase 3 trial of its depression drug SAGE-217 failed to perform better than a placebo in reducing depression after 15 days. Its stock is down more than 60%.

Still, the company maintained that the drug still has some promise.

“This study did not meet the primary endpoint,” said Jeff Jonas, Sage’s CEO, in a statement. “With that, the data are supportive of the activity of SAGE-217 in [major depressive disorder.]”

The company noted that the drug did reduced depression after days 3, 8, and 12. The release also argued that 9% of patients in the trial may not have taken the drug.

“We understand that drug development is an iterative process,” Jonas said. “In this study, we’ve gathered new data on SAGE-217, data we believe support our hypothesis that SAGE-217 has a unique profile with the potential for rapid and robust onset with durable effect.”

Shares of Sage were down 61.6% in premarket trading, to $57.27. The stock closed Wednesday at $149.21.

The back story. Shares of Sage were up 55.8% this year as of the close of the market on Wednesday, easily surpassing the S&P 500’s 24% rise, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 19% advance. The company sells Zulresso, an injection that treats postpartum depression.

What’s new. In a flash note out Thursday morning, SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman called the results “a major surprise to investors.”

“It seems like the drug does have depression activity as it met statistical significance on Days 3, 8, and 12 which does reiterate the rapid onset of action for the product, which is one of the key differentiating features that we always considered for this drug,” Goodman wrote. “That said, SAGE-217 did not fully demonstrate durability of effect in this trial either.”

The company said that if the patients who it believed did not actually take the drug were excluded from the results, the drug would have performed better than the placebo at day 15. The company also said that the patients in the study began with more mild depression than those in earlier studies of the drug.

Looking forward. Sage is holding a conference call with investors at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to discuss the trial results.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

