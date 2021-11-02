Sage Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.4%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Sage Therapeutics' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sage Therapeutics is:

35% = US$666m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.35.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Sage Therapeutics' Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

First thing first, we like that Sage Therapeutics has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Sage Therapeutics was able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Sage Therapeutics' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:SAGE Past Earnings Growth November 2nd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Sage Therapeutics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Sage Therapeutics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Sage Therapeutics doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Sage Therapeutics' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

