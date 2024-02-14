SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$32.71 million, or -$0.55 per share. This compares with -$147.15 million, or -$2.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2616.7% to $77.97 million from $2.87 million last year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$32.71 Mln. vs. -$147.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.55 vs. -$2.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $77.97 Mln vs. $2.87 Mln last year.

