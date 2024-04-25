SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$108.48 million, or -$1.80 per share. This compares with -$146.83 million, or -$2.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 140.1% to $7.90 million from $3.29 million last year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$108.48 Mln. vs. -$146.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.80 vs. -$2.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.90 Mln vs. $3.29 Mln last year.

