Sage Therapeutics Falls After Reporting Wider Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares are falling more than 48 percent on Monday morning trade after reporting a wider net loss in the second quarter and that missed estimates.

The quarterly loss was $160.33 million or $0.2.68 per share, wider than loss of $126.26 million or $2.13 per share in the prior year. Wall Street analysts were expecting loss of $2.55 per share.

Currently, shares are at $18.78, down 47.98 percent from the previous close of $36.10 on a volume of 5,704,550.

