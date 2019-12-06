Sage Therapeutics' Depression Drug Fails in Study, Stock Down
Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. SAGE plunged 59.7% after the biopharmaceutical company stated that a phase III study on SAGE-217 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) failed to meet the primary endpoint. The MOUNTAIN study evaluated the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of SAGE-217 in adult patients diagnosed with MDD.
The phase III study did not meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction from baseline compared to placebo in the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D) total score at Day 15. SAGE-217 30 mg, given once-daily as an oral treatment, was associated with a mean reduction of 12.6 in HAM-D total score compared to 11.2 for placebo.
Patients in the SAGE-217 30 mg group achieved statistically significant reductions in the HAM-D total score at Days 3, 8 and 12. The SAGE-217 development program includes five other pivotal studies, two of which have reported positive data, one in MDD and another in postpartum depression (PPD), and three are ongoing.
SAGE-217 works by targeting receptors of a neurotransmitter known as GABA, helping restore the normal balance in the brain.
We note that last month another company, VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN, announced disappointing results from a mid-stage study, ELEVATE, on pipeline candidate, AV-101. The candidate is an NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) receptor glycine site antagonist, which is being evaluated as an adjunctive treatment of MDD.
The data showed that the AV-101 treatment arm did not differentiate from placebo on the primary endpoint (change in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale [MADRS-10] total score compared to baseline).
Earlier this year, Alkermes ALKS received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its new drug application for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of MDD.
