Sage Therapeutics' Dalzanemdor Phase 2 Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

April 17, 2024 — 07:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) announced that drug candidate Dalzanemdor, which is also known as SAGE-718, did not meet its primary endpoint in the Phase 2 Precedent Study. The company said it does not intend to pursue additional development of Dalzanemdor for Parkinson's disease.

The double-blinded study, focused on patients with mild cognitive impairment in Parkinson's disease, failed to show statistically significant differences versus placebo.

Despite being dosed over 6 weeks, the drug did not show significant differences compared to the placebo. Out of the 86 participants enrolled and randomized, 48 experienced treatment-emergent adverse events.

