Sage Therapeutics, Biogen Say Phase 2 KINETIC 2 Study Of SAGE-324 In Essential Tremor Fails

(RTTNews) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Wednesday said the Phase 2 KINETIC 2 study evaluating SAGE-324 to treat essential tremor (ET) did not meet primary goal.

Essential tremor is a neurological condition, that causes involuntary shaking of body parts.

The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant dose-response relationship in change from baseline to Day 91 based on the primary endpoint The Essential Tremor Rating Assessment Scale (TETRAS) Performance Subscale (PS) Item 4 (upper limb) total score, in participants with ET.

The companies plan to close the ongoing safety study of SAGE-324 in ET, and do intend to do any further studies of SAGE-324 in ET.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.