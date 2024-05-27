News & Insights

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Funding for Growth

May 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk

Sage Potash Corp. (TSE:SAGE) has released an update.

Sage Potash Corp. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $1,822,500 through the sale of 13,500,000 common shares. The capital injection will fund the progression of the company’s mineral properties and cover general administrative costs. CEO Peter Hogendoorn expressed his satisfaction with the investment, highlighting the company’s promising future in potash production within Utah’s Paradox Basin.

