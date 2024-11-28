News & Insights

Stocks

Sage Group’s CPO Buys More Shares, Signaling Confidence

November 28, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Walid Abu-Hadba, Chief Product Officer at Sage Group plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 1,750 ordinary shares at £13.3605 each, bringing his total shareholding to 232,215 shares. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange on November 26, 2024, and reflects Abu-Hadba’s confidence in the company’s potential. Investors may find this move significant as it indicates strong executive commitment to Sage’s growth.

For further insights into GB:SGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.