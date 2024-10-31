News & Insights

Sage Group Updates on Voting Rights and Share Capital

October 31, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total voting rights stand at 1,004,845,463. This figure is essential for shareholders to determine reporting requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Sage’s share capital comprises over a billion ordinary shares, with a portion held in treasury and an employee benefit trust.

