Sage Group price target raised to 1,450 GBp from 1,350 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Sage Group (SGPYY) to 1,450 GBp from 1,350 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SGPYY:
- Sage Group price target raised to 1,350 GBp from 1,170 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- Sage Group price target raised to 1,050 GBp from 970 GBp at Barclays
- Sage Group price target raised to 1,350 GBp from 1,240 GBp at JPMorgan
- Sage Group Plc Achieves Strong Revenue and Profit Growth
- Sage Group price target lowered to 970 GBp from 985 GBp at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.