Sage Group price target raised to 1,350 GBp from 1,240 GBp at JPMorgan

November 21, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

JPMorgan analyst Toby Ogg raised the firm’s price target on Sage Group (SGPYY) to 1,350 GBp from 1,240 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

