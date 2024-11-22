Sage Group price target raised to 1,350 GBp from 1,170 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Johannes Schaller raised the firm’s price target on Sage Group (SGPYY) to 1,350 GBp from 1,170 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.

