Sage Group plc - ADR (SGPYY) Price Target Increased by 8.11% to 49.55

The average one-year price target for Sage Group plc - ADR (OTC:SGPYY) has been revised to 49.55 / share. This is an increase of 8.11% from the prior estimate of 45.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 63.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.04% from the latest reported closing price of 48.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Group plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGPYY is 0.26%, a decrease of 31.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.33% to 512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing a decrease of 21.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 13K shares.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 125,817.59% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

