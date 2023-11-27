Sage Group plc - ADR (SGPYY) Price Target Increased by 14.87% to 57.80

The average one-year price target for Sage Group plc - ADR (OTC:SGPYY) has been revised to 57.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.87% from the prior estimate of 50.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.21 to a high of 81.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from the latest reported closing price of 55.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Group plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGPYY is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 41K shares.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 5.00% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.