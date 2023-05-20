Sage Group plc - ADR (SGPYY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Sage Group plc - ADR said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.33 per share ($0.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Group plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGPYY is 0.33%, a decrease of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 632K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.19% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sage Group plc - ADR is 44.63. The forecasts range from a low of 34.76 to a high of $52.69. The average price target represents an increase of 5.19% from its latest reported closing price of 42.43.

The projected annual revenue for Sage Group plc - ADR is 2,206MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBR ALO Fund holds 594K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 50.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 123.53% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 13K shares.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGPYY by 125,817.59% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

