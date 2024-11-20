Sage Group Launches Share Buyback Program

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.
Sage Group plc has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 377,344 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange with prices ranging from 1,247.0000p to 1,293.2500p per share. The company plans to cancel all the shares acquired to date, aiming to complete the buyback by June 2025. This strategic move is part of Sage’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.
