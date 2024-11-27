Sage Group Increases Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has actively engaged in a share buyback program by purchasing 554,079 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 1,293p to 1,312p per share. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, is part of a program set to conclude by June 2025. All purchased shares will be canceled, aligning with the company’s financial management strategy.

